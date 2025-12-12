Guwahati: NCC NER Chief Meets Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

GUWAHATI: Additional Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for the North Eastern Region, Major General Anuraj Vij, visited Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Thursday and briefed him on NCC activities in the region. Major General Vij presented an overview of the organization’s initiatives in Assam and highlighted its role in nation-building through youth empowerment, community service, and leadership development. He outlined the NCC’s contribution to shaping young people across the state. The Governor appreciated the NCC’s work and urged the organization to strengthen inclusive programmes, particularly those aimed at empowering young women. He called for initiatives that would enhance leadership skills and increase women’s participation in Assam’s development, stated a press release.

