Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Visits Dhemaji, Arrives by Train for the First Time

Dhemaji: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited Dhemaji on Thursday, November 20, which marks his first arrival in the district by train. He travelled on the Lachit Express from Guwahati to Murkongselek and reached the Dhemaji Railway Station at 5:45 a.m., where officials of the Dhemaji district administration welcomed him warmly.

The Governor thanked the people for their reception and interacted with well-wishers who had gathered at the station. His nearly four-hour journey on the route is the first recorded visit by a sitting Governor to Dhemaji by train.

During the day, Governor Acharya chaired a meeting on flood protection measures at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He later inspected the embankment construction work near the avulsion channel of the Jiadhal river, upstream of the Samarajan Bridge, to review the progress of ongoing protective measures.

The Governor is also slated to attend the “Setubandhan” programme at the Public Auditorium in Dhemaji, where he will be engaging with local residents and officials. His visit highlights a commitment to closely monitoring development activities in the district and strengthening communication with the people of Dhemaji.