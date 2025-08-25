Guwahati: NEHARI hosts workshop on ‘e-Procurement and Government e-Marketplace’

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), in collaboration with the National Water Academy (NWA), Pune, successfully conducted a five-day training workshop on “e-Procurement and Government e-Marketplace” from August 19 to 23, 2025. The programme was held under the Vigilance Awareness Campaign and aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in government procurement systems.

The workshop was organized under the leadership of Dr Ranbir Singh, IAS (Retd.), Chairman of the Brahmaputra Board. It was inaugurated virtually by D.S. Chaskar, Chief Engineer, NWA, Pune, and Abhay Kumar, General Manager, Brahmaputra Board. They highlighted the crucial role of e-procurement and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in streamlining procurement processes. The inaugural session was also graced by Ankit Dudeja, Director, NWA, Pune, and Dr Ranjit Deka, Director, NEHARI.

Across five days, participants engaged in lectures and practical sessions covering the end-to-end procurement process, including direct purchases, L1 comparison, bidding procedures, contract and tender management, bid evaluation, technical and financial acceptance, and award of work through GeM and CPP portals. The sessions also addressed bill processing through GeM and PFMS portals, DDO and EIS modules, preparation of BoQ using the CPP portal, and challenges in the tendering process. Relevant rules and guidelines from GFR 2017 and financial delegation procedures for government procurement were also discussed.

Experts from the Central Water Commission, NEHARI, the Income Tax Department (Guwahati), and NWA, Pune, served as resource persons. To promote holistic well-being, a yoga session was also conducted by instructor Gitima Deka, which saw active participation from both faculty members and trainees.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session where Dr Ranjit Deka, Director of NEHARI, highlighted the key achievements of the workshop. Certificates of successful completion were awarded to 22 participants from the Brahmaputra Board.

