Guwahati: NERAMAC inaugurates 1st NER fish festival in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC), a PSU under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, inaugurated the 1st North Eastern Region Fish Festival-Assam 2026 at its premises in Guwahati on Monday. The two-day festival aims to promote fisheries development, strengthen market linkages and showcase the region's aquatic biodiversity.

Managing Director Bhaskar Baruah described the event as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region and expressed hope of expanding it in future. Qamar Javed of NABARD said fisheries remain a major livelihood source in the Northeast and noted that NABARD has promoted 12 Fish Farmer Producer Organizations in Assam.

