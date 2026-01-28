Despite high production claims, Nazira still depends on imported fish

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Despite spending crores of rupees every year for the development of Assam's fisheries sector, it is unfortunate that the state still depends heavily on imported fish from other states to meet public demand. Although the Fisheries Department claims that Assam has made significant progress in fish production, the persistent shortage of indigenous fish in most markets across the state presents a contradictory picture to the data officially released by the department.

Along with other parts of the state, the Fisheries Department has claimed that in Nazira alone, a total of 14,592.21 metric tonnes of fish-including Magur, Singi, Kawoi, Vietnamese Kawoi, Rupchanda, Koch, Singara, Gedagadi, Rohu, Bahu, Merika, Grass Carp and Silver Carp-were produced over the last five years across 250 hectares (approximately 955 bighas) of land. However, ground reality tells a different story, as fish markets in Nazira continue to be dominated by supplies from Andhra Pradesh and Nagaon (Assam), with local fish remaining scarce.

According to data provided by the department, fish production in Nazira was estimated at 2,439.6 MT in 2020-21, 2,695.6 MT in 2021-22, 2,971.14 MT in 2022-23, 3,124.83 MT in 2023-24, and 3,353.04 MT in 2024-25.

To boost fish production in Nazira, the Fisheries Department has reportedly encouraged small-scale industries and village-based organizations such as Self-Help Groups and cooperatives. Financial assistance was also provided to fish farmers under schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Masya Kisan Samridhi Sah Yojana. From 2020 to 2025, a total of 1,117 beneficiaries received assistance for activities such as pond excavation and fish farming, amounting to Rs 430,0837.

The department has further claimed that initiatives have been taken for the overall development and enhancement of fish production in Moroni Beel, Gabharu Beel, and Hathikhoria Beel of Nazira.

However, despite the expenditure of crores of rupees annually, the department's failure to produce fish in proportion to demand remains deeply concerning. Nearly 70% of Assam's population consumes fish, yet due to inadequate local production, the state is forced to import fish daily from other states.

At present, Assam imports approximately 18,000 to 25,000 metric tonnes of fish every year to meet its demand. In this context, while there is significant scope for increasing indigenous fish production to address the steadily rising demand, the lack of professionalism and effective planning within the Fisheries Department continues to hinder the real development of Assam's fisheries sector.

