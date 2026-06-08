Guwahati: New Art Players Celebrates Ramen Barua’s Birthday

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: New Art Players (NAP), one of Assam’s leading socio-cultural organisations, organised a memorial programme titled “Shraddhanjali” at its auditorium to pay tribute to its departed members.

The programme, anchored by Navajyoti Kalita, began with an invocation by Sunayana Goswami Sharma, followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by NAP president Ajay Dutta. Floral tributes were paid to departed members, and a moment of silence was observed in remembrance of 86 individuals. General secretary Rathindra Narayan Bhattacharya recalled the contributions of the deceased members, while tributes were also paid to recently departed member Pragati Bora. Students from the Xattriya Music School of Srimanta Sankar Kristi Bikash Kendra performed borgeets during the event.

Separately, an adda session was organised in connection with the birthday of senior member and music director-composer Ramen Barua, featuring musical conversations and performances. The session included contributions from family members, admirers and artists, and was later recorded for screening.

The 86th birthday celebration of Ramen Barua was held on June 6, where veteran and young artistes performed songs and dances composed by him. The programme also featured the screening of the documentary Baruar Sansar.

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