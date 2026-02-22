Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT) Assam hosts PM-NAPS workshop in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a strategic move to bridge the gap between vocational training and industrial employment, the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT), Assam, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), hosted a day-long workshop on the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) in Tinsukia on Friday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over a hundred attendees, including students and instructors from various trades of ITI Jorhat.

The workshop featured a distinguished panel of resource persons who shared practical insights into the evolving landscape of industrial training. These included Anup Kumar Gupta, Supervisor-cum-Placement Officer, Apprenticeship Section, Government ITI Tinsukia; and Raju Gopal, Principal, Government ITI Tinsukia. Representatives from several industries also participated, including Hindustan Unilever Limited, Oil India Ltd., NF Railways, Royal Enfield, Mahindra, Assam Packaging Industry, and Tea Engineering Works.

Bebek Prasad Sah, Junior Manager at Kamaiah Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., delivered a detailed technical presentation on the implementation of the scheme.

For industries, the scheme offers tangible incentives and contributes significantly to social impact by fostering local employment. For the youth, the programme provides industry-oriented training, exposure to modern technology, and recognised certifications that enhance career prospects. A special intervention initiative for the North Eastern Region was also announced. Under this initiative, candidates from the North East undergoing apprenticeship—either within or outside the region—will receive Rs 1,500 as partial stipend support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under PM-NAPS.

