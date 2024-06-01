Guwahati: New Assamese film ‘Swargaratha’ all set to come to theatres

GUWAHATI: The new Assamese film ‘Swargaratha’ (vehicle carrying dead body) will hit the theatres on June 7. The film is produced by Dr. Sanjeev Narayan on the banner of ‘AM Television Private Limited’, which has created a record by producing 42 films and directed by popular director Rajesh Bhuyan.

The other producer of the film is Dr. Akshata Narayan. The film is about a Swargaratha driver, three young and two policemen whose daily lives suddenly take a turn. Also, it is about how the other characters involved in their lives help or hinder them and how some contemporary events in society affect the aspirations of ordinary people. The story and screenplay of ‘Swargaratha’ has been written by Rajesh Bhuyan and Shantanu Roumuria. The dialogues and lyrics are by Shantanu Roumuria. The Music Direction and Background Music have been composed by Anurag Saikia. A song titled ‘Mann Bandhu’ of the film was sung by Arupjyoti Barua. Cinematography was done by Pradeep Daimary, choreography by Deepak Dey.

On the other hand, artiste Karishma Nath, who is popularly known through “Nagara Naam”, will also be seen in a special appearance in the song scenes of the film. Kenny Basumatary, Siddharth Sharma are the main actors.

