Guwahati: Water Supply Set To Be Disrupted In Certain Localities; Residents Urged To Cooperate

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal that has left a trail of destruction in its wake, some areas of the city are set to face temporary disruptions in the supply of water.
The Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that water supply in specific areas will be interrupted from June 1 to June 2, 2024.
The water supply will be disrupted due to the replacement of the existing 450 mm diameter pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir below Panbazar ROB.
The Northeast Frontier Railway will carry out the replacement works which is estimated to take approximately 48 hours to complete.
The areas which will be affected by this disruption include Saraniya, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Gandhi Basti, Rehabari, BK Kakati Road, Manipuri Basti, B Baruah Road, Kachari Basti, and Islampur.
The residents of these areas need not panic as the GMC has assured that the water supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.
Consumers are requested to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience caused by this unavoidable circumstance.
The GMC has also expressed regret for any inconvenience that may be caused due to it.
Meanwhile, incessant rain triggered by Cyclone Remal led to water logging at multiple locations in Guwahati, including Chatribari, Sijubari, Chandmari, New Guwahati, Bamunimaidam, and several others.
Massive trees were uprooted in several localities of the city, the likes of which included Shantipur, Latasil, Chatribari, Panbazar, and Dighalipukhuri, among others.
At several locations, uprooted trees dragged down electrical lines and poles as they came down, leading to interruptions to the power supply in almost all parts of Guwahati.
The power lines and distribution network suffered damages at Panbazar, Pub Sarania, Maligaon, Kahilipara, and several other locations. A massive 30-foot x 30-foot hoarding also came down at the Kamkhaya Gate locality of the city due to gusty winds.
ALSO READ: Assam: Tragedy Strikes in Barpeta Road; Two Children Drown in a Pit
ALSO WATCH: