Guwahati: Water Supply Set To Be Disrupted In Certain Localities; Residents Urged To Cooperate

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Remal that has left a trail of destruction in its wake, some areas of the city are set to face temporary disruptions in the supply of water.

The Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that water supply in specific areas will be interrupted from June 1 to June 2, 2024.

The water supply will be disrupted due to the replacement of the existing 450 mm diameter pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir below Panbazar ROB.