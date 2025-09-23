Guwahati: NFR Employees’ Union pays tribute to Zubeen in Maligaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The wave of mourning across Assam following the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19 September entered its fourth day, as tributes poured in from every corner of society. After his body arrived in Guwahati in a coffin nearly 40 hours later on 21 September, millions have gathered at the sports complex since yesterday to offer their final respects to the legendary artist.

In a heartfelt gesture on Monday, the NF Railway Employees Union (NFREU) organised a special tribute at the Northeast Frontier Railway headquarters in Maligaon. The ceremony began with NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava lighting candles before a portrait of Zubeen Garg which symbolizes a collective farewell to the cultural icon.

Union leaders and employees turned out in large numbers, with more than 1,500 officers and staff attending the programme.

Expressing the grief, working president of the union Madhu Sudhan Das said the state’s atmosphere since Zubeen Garg’s passing reflected the immense love people had for him.

Union’s general secretary Munindra Saikia echoed the sentiment, describing the singer’s untimely demise as an irreparable loss not only to Assamese music but to the nation’s cultural landscape, a void that can never be filled.

Several leaders of the union, including joint general secretaries Diganta Baruah, Prakash Mahanta, Debashish Mukherjee and others , joined other distinguished guests to pay their final homage, marking yet another testament to Zubeen Garg’s unmatched legacy.

