GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) observed Constitution Day on Thursday with collective readings of the Preamble to the Constitution of India at its headquarters in Maligaon and across its five divisions.

NFR General Manager Vivek Khare led the reading at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha at the headquarters in the presence of senior officers and staff. Similar programmes were held at Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. At the NFR Construction Headquarters, General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal led the observance, with officers and staff participating in the reading of the Preamble. The observance commemorated the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and reaffirmed the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.