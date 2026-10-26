NFR Observes Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, reaffirming its commitment to integrity, transparency and accountability in railway administration.

Guided by the theme "Probity for Prosperity" and the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission, the week-long observance will feature programmes involving railway employees, students and the public to promote ethical conduct and collective action against corruption. The observance will begin on October 26 with the administration of the Integrity Pledge at the NFR headquarters and the General Manager (Construction)'s office at Maligaon. Walkathons at both locations will promote honesty and shared responsibility in combating corruption. A street play at Kamakhya Coaching Depot on October 27 will further raise awareness, followed by the release of a Vigilance Bulletin on October 28 and a workshop on "Preventive Vigilance in Contract Management". The workshop will focus on strengthening transparency and preventing irregularities in the execution of works and management of contracts.

Essay and drawing competitions will also be organised for students at Netaji Railway School, Maligaon, on October 29 and Railway Higher Secondary School, Maligaon, on October 30. The competitions will encourage students to reflect on the values of honesty and integrity. The observance forms part of a three-month preventive vigilance campaign being conducted from August 17 to November 16 across the NFR headquarters, divisions and construction organisation. Through awareness programmes, public participation and preventive measures. a press release said.

Also Read: Two Arrested in Guwahati Housebreaking Case, Stolen Electronics Recovered