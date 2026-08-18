Guwahati: NFR upgrades Netaji Vidyapith Railway Higher Secondary School, Maligaon

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has upgraded the infrastructure of Netaji Vidyapith Railway Higher Secondary School, Maligaon, with modern educational facilities.

The upgradation included construction of a new G+1 RCC building with 20 classrooms and modern furniture, a covered prayer shed and renovation of the Subir Raha Memorial Auditorium. NFR also improved the school facade, approach road, existing offices and classrooms and drainage system.

The school, established on January 23, 1948, in honour of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has produced several distinguished alumni.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the renovated auditorium, new classrooms, prayer shed and upgraded facade on August 15, a press release said.

Also read: Assam: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu visits flood-affected schools in Bokakhat