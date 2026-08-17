Assam: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu visits flood-affected schools in Bokakhat

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BOKAKHAT: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Saturday visited several flood-affected schools in Mahuramukh under Bokakhat Sub-District. The Minister first inspected Mahuramukh Higher Secondary School and subsequently visited Garomari High School, Bankuwal High School, Nikori Bartal Primary School and Bankuwal Government High School, all of which have been affected by floodwaters. During the visits, he assessed the situation and held discussions with teachers and members of the respective School Management Committees.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Pegu said the stagnant floodwaters of the Dhansiri and Gelabil rivers in the northern parts of the Bokakhat and Dergaon constituencies in Golaghat district had created difficulties for several schools in resuming regular classes.

He said the situation had been assessed and steps would be taken on an urgent basis to provide funds for infrastructure development in the affected schools.

Regarding Mahuramukh Higher Secondary School, the only higher secondary-level institution serving students in the area, the Minister announced that a new school building would be constructed under the RIDA scheme at a cost of Rs 8.48 crore. He also assured that if five bighas of land could be arranged, the higher secondary section would also be brought under the scheme.

Officials from the district and sub-district administrations, Education Department officials, and district and regional representatives of various political parties and organisations, including the BJP, AGP, Gana Shakti Assam and TMPK, were present during the Minister’s visit. The Zilla Parishad president and members, Anchalik Panchayat members and other Panchayat representatives also attended.

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