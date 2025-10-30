Guwahati: NHM workers begin sit-in for equal pay and pension rights

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thousands of National Health Mission (NHM) employees in Assam began a statewide sit-in demonstration on Wednesday demanding equal pay, benefits, and service rights on par with regular government staff.

The protest, organized by the All Assam Health and Technical Welfare Association (AAHTWA), NHM Assam, commenced at Chachal in Guwahati and at all district headquarters simultaneously. The demonstration is scheduled to continue on November 3, 4, and 5 if the authorities fail to respond to their demands. AAHTWA said the agitation aimed to highlight the state's continued disregard for the long-pending issues of NHM workers. The association accused the government of moral neglect and inaction despite earlier assurances during past agitations.

The protesters are seeking the implementation of equal pay for equal work following Pay Commission recommendations, the introduction of pension and gratuity benefits equivalent to those of regular employees, and the extension of social security schemes such as CPF or EPF.

The employees have also demanded an equal leave policy, a death benefit scheme ensuring salary disbursement to the family of a deceased employee until the age of 60, and a special recruitment drive to absorb NHM service delivery staff into permanent positions under departments such as the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare). The demonstrators stated that they would continue peaceful protests until the government takes steps to address their demands.

