Guwahati: Nilamoni Sen Deka Unveils Book on Assam Movement

GUWAHATI: Noted writer and former minister Nilamoni Sen Deka’s latest three-volume book, “Asomor Prajanar Samasya aaru Bideshi Bahiskar Andolan” (The Problem of Assam’s Population and the Foreigners’ Expulsion Movement) was released at Cotton Alumni Bhawan auditorium of Cotton University on Sunday.

Published by “Purvanchal Prakash,” a leading publishing house in Assam, the three volumes were jointly inaugurated by prominent intellectuals Dr. Hiren Gohain, former president of Axam Xahitya Xabha Dr. Suryakanta Hazarika, Guwahati University Professor and esteemed writer Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Dibrugarh University Professor Dr. Chandan Kumar Sharma, and distinguished educationist Dr. Dayananda Pathak.

During the book launch event, Dr. Hiren Gohain emphasized the need for a fresh perspective on the Assam Agitation, stating that the current period necessitates efforts to resolve communal disputes. Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta highlighted that Nilamani Sen Deka, as a political leader, has gained valuable experience in socio-political spheres and possesses a unique vision and perspective. He further described Assam’s migration issue as a prolonged and complex problem, which led to the six-year-long Assam Agitation. He expressed hope that this new book would significantly contribute to understanding and addressing this issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Nilamoni Sen Deka said that Assam’s population problem is one of the most critical issues of the state’s history, intricately connected with the foreigners’ expulsion movement. He stressed that while the foreigners’ issue has been widely discussed, the population problem has often been overlooked or misunderstood. He further stated that the book seeks to analyze both issues in detail, highlighting their interconnection with social, political, and cultural dimensions.

Deka pointed out that unchecked population growth poses challenges to resources, land, employment, education, and cultural identity. He also argued that addressing these problems requires not just temporary measures but a long-term vision, supported by research and socio-political commitment.

Also Read: Assam Movement activist Dharmeswar Deka passes away