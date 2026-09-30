Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway Inspects Pandu Water Treatment Plant

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) inspected the Water Treatment Plant at Pandu to review its functioning and water-quality monitoring arrangements and ensure a safe supply of drinking water for railway staff and passengers.

The Principal Chief Medical Director of NFR inspected the plant and checked key parameters, including turbidity and residual chlorine, which were found satisfactory. The residual chlorine level in the treated water stood at 2 ppm during the inspection.

The inspection also focused on regular water-quality monitoring and proper maintenance of the treatment plant. Officials from the medical, engineering and health departments of Maligaon and Pandu were present. The concerned officials were advised to continue regular monitoring and ensure proper maintenance of the facilities for a consistent supply of safe and quality drinking water, a press release.

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