Guwahati: Noted singer Samar Hazarika passes away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned Assamese singer and composer Samar Hazarika, the youngest brother of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika, passed away at his residence in Nizarapar, Guwahati, on Tuesday morning. He was 75. The singer was laid to rest with full state honours at Navagraha Crematorium here.

Family sources said Samar Hazarika breathed his last around 8.45 am after a brief illness. He had been unwell for some time and was discharged from hospital about a fortnight ago following treatment.

He is survived by his wife Sobha Hazarika, son Dawor Hazarika, daughter Namrata Hazarika, and a host of relatives and admirers.

A revered figure in Assam’s cultural landscape, Samar Hazarika carved out a distinct identity of his own despite belonging to one of the state’s most celebrated artistic families. Quiet, understated and deeply rooted in Assamese ethos, he remained committed to music for over six decades as a singer and composer for radio, albums and Assamese cinema.

Born to Nilakanta Hazarika and Shantipriya Hazarika and the youngest among ten siblings, Samar Hazarika made significant contributions to Assamese music through his work in several music albums and Assamese films. His songs earned wide appreciation and added to Assam’s cultural landscape.

Hazarika began his musical journey in 1960. His first album, “Uttar Konwar Pratima Barua Devi,” was released in 1968. Over the years, he earned widespread acclaim for several timeless songs, including the popular “Prothom Morome Jodi Sohari Napai.”

He made his playback singing debut in December 1977 with the Assamese film Upapath, directed by Hemanta Dutta. Thereafter, he lent his voice to more than 20 Assamese films, including Bijuli, Bowari, Ghar Sansar, Sonmoina, Bohagor Duporiya, Siraj, Ranganadi, Ashanta Prahar and Protishodh. More than 70 solo and duet audio cassettes featuring his voice were released over the years, most of which enjoyed immense popularity.

Though he largely stayed away from the limelight, Samar Hazarika played a crucial role in preserving and promoting the musical and cultural legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. He was actively associated with initiatives commemorating the legendary artiste, including programmes linked to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations.

Recalling him as gentle and unassuming, his sister-in-law Monisha Hazarika said the family was unprepared for the loss. She noted that Samar Hazarika had received an award just a day earlier and had responded with his characteristic simplicity, offering only a soft “thank you.” One of his sisters, who had recently returned from Canada, had been staying with him and spending time with him daily, she added.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Anguished by the passing away of veteran singer Shri Samar Hazarika. His soulful voice lighted up every occasion and he made indelible contributions to Assam’s cultural scenario. He also carried forward the rich legacy of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and extensively contributed in our efforts to celebrate his birth centenary. With his passing away, Assam has lost another golden voice. My thoughts and prayers with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death, calling it particularly painful that the artiste passed away on Uruka. “He captured the heart and soul of the people with his mellifluous voice. His contribution to Assamese music will be eternal,” Sonowal said.

Moreover, many organizations also condoled the death of Samar Hazarika.

Also Read: Assam: Sr Journalist Pradip Baruah Passes Away in Guwahati