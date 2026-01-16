Assam: Sr Journalist Pradip Baruah Passes Away in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Renowned journalist and founding editor of the Assamese fortnightly, Prantik, Pradip Baruah, passed away on Wednesday evening following a cardiac arrest. He was 88. Baruah had been undergoing treatment in hospital in Guwahati for the past 12 days. According to family members, he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last at around 7:27 pm on Wednesday.

His mortal remains were taken to his residence on Thursday morning at around 8:30 am, after which the last rites were performed at the Navagraha Crematorium in Guwahati. His daughter, Rashmi Baruah, performed the funeral customs and lit the pyre.

Pradip Baruah founded Prantik in 1981 and helmed the magazine for over four decades. He played a pivotal role in nurturing generations of Assamese writers, thinkers, and intellectuals.

Speaking to the media after his demise, his daughter said, “My father was always independent. He never wanted to work under anyone. For him, Prantik was like his child. We will do everything possible to keep it alive. It will continue to shine under the Assam sky.”

Born on September 3, 1938, in Dibrugarh, Pradip Baruah completed his schooling at Don Bosco School in Guwahati and graduated from the erstwhile Cotton College, now Cotton University. He was the youngest son of Radha Govinda Baruah, founder of The Assam Tribune group of publications, and the brother of Tulashi Govinda Baruah and the late Prafulla Govinda Baruah, former managing editor of The Assam Tribune, who passed away recently.

For his outstanding contribution to Assamese literature and journalism, Baruah received several honours, including the Pratidin Group’s Achievers Award, the Sadin Literature and Journalism Award, and the prestigious Birendra Kumar Bhattacharjya Award. He was also a distinguished guest on Asomiya Pratidin’s ‘Nirbasan Nirikhan’ (Election Inspection) series ahead of the 2024 general elections, where he shared valuable insights on contemporary politics and society.

Pradip Baruah is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and three granddaughters.

Condoling the death of Baruah, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said in his X handle, “The untimely demise of eminent writer and journalist Pradip Baruah leaves a deep void in Assamese journalism. As Founder & Editor of Prantik, his immense contributions to literature, journalism and public life leave an enduring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. May the departed soul attain Sadgati.”

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in his X handle, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the renowned journalist and editor of the magazine Prantik, Pradip Baruahdev. The people of Assam shared a sweet bond with the magazine Prantik. His demise is a great loss to journalism in Assam as well as the field of literature. Condoling with the grieving family members and all those who admired him, I pray for the peace of his departed soul.”

