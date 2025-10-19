Diwali: Collision of celebration, mourning, and law enforcement

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As Diwali draws near, an air of unease hangs over Guwahati - a city caught between celebration and sorrow. What is usually a season of lights and laughter now unfolds under the shadow of loss, as Assam continues to mourn the passing of its beloved music icon, Zubeen Garg. Amid flickering diyas and muted anticipation, the city finds itself wrestling with questions of how to rejoice without forgetting and how to preserve peace while emotions run deep.

For years, authorities have sought to regulate the use of firecrackers to control noise and air pollution. But enforcement has often been uneven and inconsistent, with illegal sales, unlicensed vendors, and unchecked bursting of loud crackers continuing across the city. In 2025, the task is even more daunting - not only because of public safety concerns, but also because of the charged sentiment surrounding Garg's death, which has led some vigilante groups and self-styled fan collectives to discourage celebrations in his memory.

While Guwahati Police and the District Administration prepare for festival-day deployments, the situation remains delicate. An official from the enforcement unit admitted, "There might be certain restrictions, but given the situation in the state, the intensity will be less. Still, we will continue to do our duty if any notification is forwarded." His words capture the cautious tone of a city balancing between enforcement and empathy. Firecracker vendors, already under pressure from environmental restrictions, now face uncertainty and fear.

Many have stocked up for the season but are hesitant to open fully, worried about threats from agitators or abrupt police intervention. "We are just opening the shops, as the stock was purchased earlier. If people want to buy, they can. But we fear that violence will be used to close our shops. Even we mourn the death of the legend," said one wholesaler.

Similar tensions are being reported from towns around Guwahati, where traders claim to be facing pressure to avoid public display of firecrackers or have resorted to quiet, low-profile sales to avoid conflict. Residents across the city express mixed emotions - torn between the desire to celebrate Diwali with diyas and sweets and the unease of potential confrontation. Those living near hospitals, schools, or dense residential pockets are especially anxious about loud fireworks and the possibility of clashes.

For families with infants, elderly members, or individuals with sound sensitivity, the fear of noise and sudden disruption looms large. In some neighbourhoods, community groups are already calling for 'silent Diwali' observances, urging people to avoid loud crackers in tribute to Garg. Others insist on preserving traditions, but "with restraint". For law enforcement, the coming days will test Guwahati's capacity for restraint and respect. Authorities may soon issue appeals for calm and cooperation, urging citizens, traders, and youth groups to celebrate responsibly.

The police are expected to deploy community policing, traffic units, and quick-response teams in sensitive zones - particularly near hospitals, heritage areas, and high-density localities - while relying on citizen cooperation and neighbourhood reporting to supplement limited manpower. What remains to be seen is whether Guwahati can navigate this complex mix of emotion, law, and public sentiment without tipping into confrontation or chaos. This Diwali, the city's challenge goes beyond controlling noise; it is about preserving harmony amid heartbreak.

