Guwahati: Office of DSO Shifted Temporarily to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the District Sports Officer (DSO), Kamrup Metropolitan, has been temporarily shifted from R.G. Baruah Sports Complex, Ulubari, to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, with effect from January 1, 2026. According to a public notice, all correspondence and official communication should now be addressed to the DSO office at Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Sports Complex (Parking Zone-1), Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai, Guwahati-781040, Kamrup Metropolitan district.

