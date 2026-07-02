Guwahati: Officials review charge level preparedness for Census 2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Officials reviewed the preparedness for Census 2027 at the charge level during a meeting chaired by Biswajit Pegu, IAS, Director of Census Operations, Assam, in the presence of Chinmoy P. Phookan, Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The meeting focused on assessing the progress of various pre-enumeration activities and ensuring readiness for the smooth conduct of the Census across Guwahati.

Key issues reviewed included ward-wise preparedness, field visits by Charge Officers, the identification of administrative boundaries, training schedules for Enumerators and Supervisors, and other operational arrangements required ahead of the enumeration process.

Officials discussed measures to strengthen coordination at the Charge Level and emphasised the timely completion of preparatory work to facilitate an efficient and error-free Census exercise.

The review underscored the importance of meticulous planning, field verification and the capacity building of field functionaries to ensure accurate data collection during Census 2027. The meeting also stressed the need for close monitoring of all preparatory activities and adherence to the prescribed timelines to ensure the successful implementation of the nationwide population enumeration exercise.

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