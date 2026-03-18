Guwahati Officials Strategize for Seamless Election Management at Key Meeting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A crucial coordination meeting involving police and civil administration officials was held at the PWD Convention Centre in Dispur to review preparedness for the upcoming elections and ensure seamless poll management.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Kamrup (Metro), Swapneel Paul.

Discussions during the meeting focused on key aspects of election preparedness, including the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), coordination among various departments, and clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of officials involved in the electoral process.

Officials deliberated extensively on operational strategies and coordination mechanisms to ensure that the conduct of polls remains smooth, transparent and efficient.

Senior officials from both police and civil administration attended the meeting, including the Joint Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), Election Officers and Master Trainers, all of whom will play a vital role in executing election-related duties.

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