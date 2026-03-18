AJP Announces Candidates for 2026 Assam Assembly Election

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday announced candidates for eight Assembly constituencies for the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from Khowang. The other candidates are Rajen Gohain from Barhampur, Bani Das from Morigaon, Pankaj Lochan Goswami from Palasbari, Dilip Barua from Bajali, Jibon Chutiya from Sarupathar, Moina Patro from Dibrugarh and Rejaul Karim Choudhury from Binnakandi.

Addressing the media, Gogoi said the party has so far finalised candidates for 10 constituencies, while names for Sadiya and Kamrup Metro will be announced after further internal discussions.

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