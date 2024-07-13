Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge Closed For The Next Two Days For Repair Works

GUWAHATI: The old Saraighat bridge connecting the north and south banks of Guwahati has been temporarily closed for maintenance work.

It means that people will not be able to travel through the bridge and they would be compelled to look for an alternative route.

A long traffic jam was reported in the area on Saturday after the Saraighat bridge was closed down.

According to sources, the rail-cum-road bridge will not be available for the public for the next two days as a result of ongoing maintenance works initiated to fix large cracks that had surfaced on the old Saraighat bridge.