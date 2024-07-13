Assam Under Yellow Alert From IMD till 16 July

Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the Northeast Indian region in the upcoming week. They have also issued a Yellow Alert for Assam till July 16.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning very likely over East and Northeast India till July 16. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya during the period from 12 to 16 July. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh from 12 to 14 July; Jharkhand on 12 and 13 July; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 13 and 14 July; Nagaland and Manipur on 12, 14 and 15 July.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar,

Arunachal Pradesh on 12 July; Nagaland on 14 July and Odisha on 15 and 16 July, mentioned the report. A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and a trough running from northeast Assam to northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels is said to be the cause for these rains. As such, a yellow alert is in place for Assam till 16 July. Alongside this prediction, a flash flood warning was also issued for multiple locations in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 12 and 13 July.

This prediction comes at a time when the death toll due to floods reaching 90 in the state. Five deaths were reported from the Goalpara district, and one each from the Nagaon and Jorhat districts in the past 24 hours.

According to the flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday, 2406 villages in 24 districts are still affected by the floods. The affected districts are Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Goalpara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Majuli, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Chirang, Tinsukia, and Kamrup (M). Goalpara district is the worst affected, with 264 villages reeling in the flood waters, followed by Kamrup district with 256 villages.

As of date, a population of 12,33,236 remained affected by the floods across the state. 186 relief camps are still operational, with 39,000 people taking shelter in the camps set up by the district administrations.