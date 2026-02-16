Guwahati: One arrested, 12 kg beef seized in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police swung into action in Jalukbari following reports of alleged illegal sale of beef along the Guwahati University Bypass, arresting one person and seizing 12 kilograms of prohibited beef from a hotel. Acting during an operation, Jalukbari Police arrested Zahidul Islam, an employee of Jannat Ahar Hotel. The meat was seized from the premises during the raid. The action follows allegations that several hotels which have recently sprung up along the Guwahati University Bypass were openly selling beef despite a state government ban on its sale in public and commercial areas. The allegations had drawn strong reactions from sections of the local community. Residents had also expressed concerns over environmental degradation and law and order issues, claiming that some establishments were operating without valid licences and evading scrutiny by the concerned authorities. It was further alleged that many of those running the hotels were not local residents but had come from different parts of the state. The Jalukbari area, considered a major gateway to the Northeast, witnesses heavy daily footfall and is home to several prominent institutions, including Gauhati University, Assam Engineering College, Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, the Sudhakanta Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, Assam Forest School, Jalukbari Higher Secondary School and Jalukbari Girls’ High School. Following repeated complaints, the Jalukbari Nagarik Committee had submitted a memorandum to the Jalukbari Sub-Divisional Officer on January 22. Acting on the memorandum submitted by the committee’s general secretary, Sadek Ahmed, the Co District Commissioner on February 4 directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Guwahati Police District, to immediately look into the matter and take lawful action. Further investigation is underway.

