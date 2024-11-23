Guwahati: One Injured In Major Road Accident On Zoo Road Flyover

GUWAHATI: A serious accident took place at the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati on Friday night with one motorcycle rider suffering grievous injuries after a head-on collision with a Wagon R.
The incident took place when the two-wheeler, bearing registration number AS 01BK 6859, collided with the four-wheeler (AS 21H 0140) which was reportedly traveling from Gitanagar towards Ganeshguri.
After suffering potentially fatal injuries, the motorcyclist—whose identity has not been revealed—was taken right away to a nearby hospital for rapid medical assistance. According to medical professionals, his situation is critical. The Wagon R's two occupants, meanwhile, managed to escape the collision unscathed.
According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was severe so much so that it damaged both vehicles. The precise cause of the collision, whether it resulted from speeding, poor judgment, or other causes, is still being looked at.
Geetanagar police responded promptly, securing the scene of the collision and starting an extensive investigation. To ascertain what caused the collision, authorities are looking at driver conduct, vehicle speeds, and road conditions.
This collision emphasizes how important it is to be vigilant and follow traffic laws, particularly on major thoroughfares like the Shraddhanjali Flyover. To avoid such occurrences, commuters are advised to drive sensibly and with caution.
ALSO READ: Panbazar Police Arrest Two Bangladeshi Nationals at Guwahati Railway Station
ALSO WATCH: