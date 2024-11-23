Guwahati: One Injured In Major Road Accident On Zoo Road Flyover

GUWAHATI: A serious accident took place at the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati on Friday night with one motorcycle rider suffering grievous injuries after a head-on collision with a Wagon R.

The incident took place when the two-wheeler, bearing registration number AS 01BK 6859, collided with the four-wheeler (AS 21H 0140) which was reportedly traveling from Gitanagar towards Ganeshguri.

After suffering potentially fatal injuries, the motorcyclist—whose identity has not been revealed—was taken right away to a nearby hospital for rapid medical assistance. According to medical professionals, his situation is critical. The Wagon R's two occupants, meanwhile, managed to escape the collision unscathed.