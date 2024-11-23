Panbazar Police Arrest Two Bangladeshi Nationals at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Panbazar police have apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals from the Guwahati Railway Station on Friday. The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Arman Malik and Samsita Begum. Sources while talking to media, the duo initially arrived in Guwahati from Bangladesh and were planning to travel to Jammu and Kashmir by train. Their plans were thwarted when the police detained them at the railway station. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

