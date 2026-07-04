Guwahati: One killed, another injured in scooter-bus collision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man and left another critically injured after a scooter collided with a Green Bus at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area on Friday. According to preliminary information, the scooter, carrying two young men, collided with the Green Bus under circumstances that are yet to be ascertained. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the death of one of the riders on the spot.

The second rider sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment. Hospital sources said his condition remains serious.

Soon after the incident, a team from Panbazar Police reached the accident site, seized the Green Bus involved in the collision, and initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The body of the deceased was shifted to GMCH for post-mortem examination. Police said the identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of filing this report.

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