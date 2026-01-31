Guwahati: Opposition stages protest against alleged ‘vote chori’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The united opposition on Friday staged a massive protest at Chachal in Guwahati, alleging attempts by the BJP-led Assam government to carry out “vote chori” in the name of voter list revision. Leaders from several opposition parties addressed thousands of supporters, vowing to resist any move they claim would undermine democratic rights in the state.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi called for building strong public opinion across Assam against what he described as attempts to tamper with voters’ rights. Accusing the BJP government under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of misusing institutions, Gogoi alleged that democratic values were being eroded and that the Election Commission was being influenced. He urged the people of Assam to decisively defeat the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Gogoi claimed that the fall of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government was “inevitable” and alleged that the Chief Minister was misusing the Home Department while failing to curb syndicates in the state. He further accused the government of attempting to disenfranchise voters and prioritizing corporate interests over indigenous communities such as the Bodo, Rabha and Karbi.

“The opposition has united against vote chori. Seeing our unity, the people have gained courage. In a democracy, no one is more powerful than the people,” Gogoi said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi warned that the BJP would not be allowed to indulge in alleged vote manipulation under any circumstances. He criticized the party for failing to fulfil promises, including granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, and accused it of attempting to deprive citizens of their voting rights.

CPM state secretary Suprakash Talukdar alleged that the government was undermining constitutional rights and called for its removal. Raijor Dal secretary Russell Hussain accused the BJP government of large-scale corruption and syndicate operations, alleging that the ruling party was seeking to return to power to continue such practices.

CPI(ML) state secretary Bibek Das alleged that democratic rights were under threat across the country and criticized remarks made by the Chief Minister about the Miya community. He claimed such statements had deepened divisions in society.

Former APCC president Bhupen Kumar Bora also criticized the Chief Minister, while Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur questioned the functioning of the Election Commission, describing it as ineffective.

The protest was attended by several prominent leaders, including former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, MLAs Shivamani Bora, Diganta Barman, Rakibuddin Ahmed and Asif Nazar, along with leaders from the CPM, CPI(ML), Raijor Dal and other opposition parties.

