Guwahati: Over 29,000 Assam youths trained under DDU-GKY

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) has trained more than 29,000 youths in Assam over the last three years, with an encouraging rise in placement rates, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha recently.

Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Lok Sabha said, “Under DDU-GKY a total of 17,50,784 candidates have been trained and 11,48,247 have been placed since inception till June, 2025 nationally.”

The Minister also informed that in Assam a total of 29,061 candidates have been trained and 19,559 have been placed in last three years.

In 2022-23, Assam trained 12,532 youths, of which 6,817 were placed, recording a placement rate of 54.40%. The following year, 10,615 youths were trained and 8,571 secured jobs, pushing the placement rate up to 80.74%. By 2024-25, the number of trainees came down to 5,231, but placements remained high with 4,127 employed, achieving a placement rate of 78.90%. However, in the current financial year up to June 2025, only 883 youths were trained, with just 44 securing placements, dropping the rate to 4.98%.

On the financial front, Assam received Rs 2,210.23 lakh in 2023-24 and Rs 5,000 lakh in 2024-25 under the scheme. No fresh funds have been released so far in 2025-26.

The Ministry of Rural Development stated that the scheme remains demand-driven, aiming to provide skills and livelihood opportunities for rural youth, though placement performance has varied across states.

