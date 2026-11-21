STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Transport Department seized more than 30 tourist vehicles during an inspection drive in Guwahati following the fatal road accident in Kaziranga that claimed 26 lives.

The vehicles were detained at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Office in Betkuchi after officials detected discrepancies in their Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) and other mandatory documents.

According to sources, the inspection revealed several violations, prompting the department to seize the vehicles for further verification and necessary action.

The enforcement drive comes amid increased scrutiny of the Transport Department following the Kaziranga tragedy, which has raised questions about the implementation of road safety regulations and the monitoring of commercial passenger vehicles.

The action is aimed at identifying vehicles operating in violation of prescribed safety norms and ensuring compliance with mandatory requirements.