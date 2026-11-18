Bongaigaon: The Bongaigaon district administration seized five vehicles during a late-night traffic enforcement drive at Boitamari on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as Assam intensified its statewide road safety crackdown following the fatal Kaziranga accident. District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak and SSP Mohanlal Meena, IPS, led the operation.

The Bongaigaon traffic enforcement drive forms part of a statewide road safety campaign initiated by the Assam government following the November 13 fatal accident near Rongajan in Kaziranga.

According to the supplied district administration details, the operation took place at Boitamari on Tuesday night, with the District Transport Department implementing the enforcement measures.

District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohanlal Meena, IPS, jointly led the drive. Authorities seized five vehicles for violating traffic rules during the operation.

The enforcement action reflects the state government's directive to district administrations to strengthen traffic monitoring and take strict action against violations.

The statewide enforcement campaign follows a devastating head-on collision between an overcrowded Force Traveller and a truck near Rongajan in Kaziranga on November 13.

The accident claimed 26 lives. The passenger vehicle was carrying 41 people despite having a seating capacity of only 27, according to the supplied incident details.

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed senior government officials to prepare a 12-point road safety Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The action plan aims to strengthen enforcement against traffic violations, including speeding, drunk driving, failure to wear seatbelts and riding without helmets.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the government's road safety action plan through a social media post on X on November 16, 2026.

Explaining the decisions taken during a meeting with senior officials, Sarma said:

"In the meeting with senior officials late last night, we have drawn up a 12-point action plan on road safety which will be STRICTLY ENFORCED to ensure our roads and people are safe and there is zero leniency for those who flout the norms."

The Chief Minister's statement signals a strict enforcement approach towards motorists who violate traffic regulations.

Under the statewide directive, district task forces have been instructed to intensify traffic inspections and enforce road safety regulations.

The government has mandated daily intensified checks between 3 PM and 9 PM. The enforcement measures specifically cover speeding, drunk driving, seatbelt compliance and helmet use.

The Bongaigaon operation at Boitamari represents one of the district-level enforcement actions under this broader campaign.

The Assam government's 12-point SOP calls for strict implementation of road safety measures across districts, with intensified daily checks during the designated six-hour period.

The seizure of five vehicles in Bongaigaon demonstrates the enforcement action being taken following the Kaziranga tragedy.

With district administrations and transport authorities tasked with implementing the directive, the statewide campaign focuses on reducing traffic violations and improving compliance with road safety rules.