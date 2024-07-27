Guwahati: Over 500 youths join Asom Gana Parishad in Ambari

Guwahati: More than 500 youths from various organizations joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at its headquarters in Ambari here on July 26.

AGP general secretary Manoj Saikia and Minister Atul Bora welcomed the newly joined members and said the AGP is not a party for one to get oneself established with. This is a secular regional party committed to the people and the state. The people are aware of the true nature of so-called regionalism, leading to the formation of parties by a few people for their personal political rehabilitation. The party is preparing for all the upcoming elections by boosting its strength. The Asom Gana Parishad will continue to work for the all-round development of the state by standing by the people of Assam.

The party's working president and Minister Keshab Mahanta welcomed the newly joined members to the party fold and said that the Asom Gana Parishad is a party formed by the people of Assam. Everyone must work like a family to protect the interests of Assam. He added that the Asom Gana Parishad has been fulfilling its national responsibilities and will continue to do so in the future.

The event was attended by party general secretary Sunil Rajkowar, finance secretary Jayanta Khaund, secretary Prince Faizul Haque, youth wing (AYP) working president Hrishikesh Sharma, and several others.

