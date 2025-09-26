Guwahati: Pandu Pandal goes ‘Checkmate’ this Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: This Durga Puja, the bustling neighbourhood of Pandu is set to welcome devotees and visitors with a strikingly distinctive pandal theme — “Checkmate: The Game of Kings.” As the name suggests, the pandal will be transformed into a life-size celebration of chess, with grand depictions of the king and queen greeting visitors, and intricate design elements inspired by the royal game adorning the structure.

Organised by Tarun Sangha, the 48th edition of the puja promises to be a memorable spectacle. Artisans from West Bengal have been roped in to craft both the idols and the elaborate pandal, bringing the theme to life with artistry and detail. The celebration will span from Panchami to Dashami, with an estimated budget of Rs 12–13 lakh.

The festivities will open on Panchami with a colourful elephant rally, setting the tone for the days ahead. Cultural nights featuring music and performances are also scheduled on Astami and Navami, adding to the festive fervour.

Meanwhile, pandal-hoppers across the city can look forward to an exciting line-up of themes by other puja committees. From grand replicas of the Akshardham Temple and enchanting recreations of Harry Potter and The Lion King, to cultural depictions of the Jarwa tribe, Guwahati’s Durga Puja this year promises to be a feast for the senses. As the city decks up in festive colours, Pandu’s chess-inspired pandal is all set to make its “checkmate” move in captivating the hearts of visitors.

