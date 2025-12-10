Guwahati: Parked school bus trapped as road caves in

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A parked school bus became the focus of a brief scare at the ABC bus stop on Tuesday when a section of the road collapsed beneath it and the rear wheel sank into the ground. Only one schoolboy was inside the vehicle at the time, and no injuries were reported.

According to the driver, the bus had been halted momentarily so he could help a schoolgirl cross the road. The road cave way shortly afterwards, causing the vehicle to tilt as the wheel sank. Authorities later arrived at the spot to assess the damage and arrange for the bus to be removed.

Also Read: Assam: School Bus Accident in Umrongso Kills One Student, Injures 15