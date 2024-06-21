Guwahati: Passenger Seriously Injured After Getting Assaulted By Rapido Driver With Iron Rod

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident on Thursday night, a cab driver brutally assaulted a man over a fare dispute in Guwahati, inflicting severe injuries to the victim.

The injured individual has been identified as Saranga Baruah. He had booked the cab bearing registration number AS 01 RC 2822 through Rapido from Kalyani Nagar in Kahilipara area at around 11 pm yesterday night.

The brawl unfolded when Baruah handed a Rs 500 note to the driver for a fare of Rs 154 upon reaching the destination.

However, the cab driver got furious after the passenger did not pay him the exact change and instead demanded the exact amount.