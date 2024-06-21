Guwahati: Passenger Seriously Injured After Getting Assaulted By Rapido Driver With Iron Rod

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident on Thursday night, a cab driver brutally assaulted a man over a fare dispute in Guwahati, inflicting severe injuries to the victim.
The injured individual has been identified as Saranga Baruah. He had booked the cab bearing registration number AS 01 RC 2822 through Rapido from Kalyani Nagar in Kahilipara area at around 11 pm yesterday night.
The brawl unfolded when Baruah handed a Rs 500 note to the driver for a fare of Rs 154 upon reaching the destination.
However, the cab driver got furious after the passenger did not pay him the exact change and instead demanded the exact amount.
This dispute led to a verbal spat between the duo, which unfortunately took an ugly turn as it escalated so much so that the cab driver going by the name of Basir Ahmed, pulled out an iron rod from the back of his car and hit the victim on his head. The impact of the strike made Baruah stumble on the ground.
Thereafter, Ahmed snatched the Rs 500 note from Baruah and drove away, leaving the latter injured on the pavement.
Fortunately, some passersby noticed his dire condition, after which, they immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital to receive urgent medical treatment, where he received 12 stitches to his head.
Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered by the victim’s family at the Dispur police station in this regard and efforts are underway to nab the culprit.
ALSO READ: Assam: 3 peddlers arrested with narcotics from Guwahati lodge
ALSO WATCH: