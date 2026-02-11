Guwahati: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a pedestrian was killed on the spot in a hit-and-run accident that took place at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) area of Guwahati.

The accident was so severe that parts of the victim’s body were mutilated and scattered on the road. On receiving information, personnel from Garchuk Traffic Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not yet been ascertained.

Police recovered the body during the night and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

