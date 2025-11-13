Two Sipajhar youths die in suspected hit-and-run accident near Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Two young motorcycle riders were killed when the bike they were riding met with a tragic road accident on the NH-15 near Boinaoja area under Mangaldai police station on Tuesday night. Later, the victims were identified as Dhiraj Kalita and Subhrajyoti Nath, both residents of Niz Sipajhar under Sipajhar police station of Darrang district. Police suspect that the youths were returning home after enjoying the Raax festival at Mangaldai and that it was a case of hit and run. The incident has cast a pall of gloom in the Sipajhar area.

