Guwahati: Pedestrian run over by truck in Khanapara area

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A pedestrian lost his life after a speeding truck hit him in the Khanapara area of Guwahati early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Dipen Boro, a resident of Barpeta district. The impact of the collision proved fatal, and he died at the spot before any medical assistance could be provided. The truck involved in the accident bore registration number AS01 FC 8327. Police were informed soon after the incident and arrived at the scene to take stock of the situation.

