Speeding Vehicle Kills Two Pedestrians on NH-36 Near Swahid High School

Nagaon: In a tragic road accident on National Highway 36 near Panikhaity Swahid High School on Tuesday afternoon, two pedestrians were killed and another critically injured, leaving the local community in sorrow and outrage.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when a Hyundai Venue bearing the registration number AS-02-AV-5099, reportedly being driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into three pedestrians, who were walking by the roadside. Eyewitnesses alleged that the vehicle had been driven recklessly, with little regard for traffic rules, on a stretch of the highway that has continuous pedestrian movements.

The effect of the crash was severe, as it left all three victims seriously injured. Members of the community rushed to the scene to assist the victims by carrying them to the Borghat Bypass SIIMS Hospital for treatment. However, two of the victims died as a result of the injuries sustained.