Speeding Vehicle Kills Two Pedestrians on NH-36 Near Swahid High School

Nagaon: In a tragic road accident on National Highway 36 near Panikhaity Swahid High School on Tuesday afternoon, two pedestrians were killed and another critically injured, leaving the local community in sorrow and outrage.
The incident occurred around 3 pm when a Hyundai Venue bearing the registration number AS-02-AV-5099, reportedly being driven at high speed, lost control and rammed into three pedestrians, who were walking by the roadside. Eyewitnesses alleged that the vehicle had been driven recklessly, with little regard for traffic rules, on a stretch of the highway that has continuous pedestrian movements.
The effect of the crash was severe, as it left all three victims seriously injured. Members of the community rushed to the scene to assist the victims by carrying them to the Borghat Bypass SIIMS Hospital for treatment. However, two of the victims died as a result of the injuries sustained.
The deceased have been identified as Rejimul Haque, 42, son of late Motiur Rahman, a resident of Katani Gaon, and Puja Laskar, 17, daughter of Biren Laskar from Hatigaon under Nagaon Police Station. Their families are shaken, and the community is in grief due to their untimely death.
The third victim identified was Tahiruj Zaman, who is the son of Moniur Zaman. He has sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. The hospital sources reported that he is in a serious condition. Following this event, there has been rising public outrage over the number of accidents taking place due to speeding motorists on National Highways passing through residential areas. The residents claimed that reckless driving patterns have been observed on NH-36, threatening all pedestrians and commuters alike.
The accident has again raised demands for more stringent traffic law enforcement, installation of speed-controlling mechanisms near schools and residential areas, and punishment for reckless driving. Locals also reiterated calls for better infrastructure to safeguard pedestrians, including walkways and warning signs along busy stretches of highways.
Police reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details regarding action against the driver and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. As the community is in grief, mourning the tragic loss of two lives, this incident stands as a grim reminder of how a moment of madness behind the wheel gets translated into lifetime losses and underlines the dire need for stringent road safety measures to help avert such tragedies in the future.