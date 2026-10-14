Guwahati: Piano Kids celebrates 15 years of nurturing musical talent

GUWAHATI: Piano Kids, a music institute founded by piano maestro Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami, celebrated its 15th anniversary at its in-campus stage, ‘Jibakrishna’. The event brought together students, parents, alumni and Goswami, with novelist and writer Munmi Mahanta anchoring the programme. The celebration featured the ceremonial cutting of a music-themed anniversary cake.

Established on October 10, 2011, following an initial vision in 2008, the institute began with four students and grew to serve more than 250 enrolled learners. Over 400 students have completed their training, while more than 45 are pursuing advanced-level music education. Piano Kids follows the John Thompson school syllabus approved by Trinity College of Music and uses staff notation to teach music. It also documents traditional Assamese songs in Western staff notation to help preserve the region’s musical heritage, covering genres such as Borgeet, Bihu songs, Biya Naam, Jhumur, Bhupendra Sangeet, Jyoti Sangeet and Zubeen Sangeet.

The institute has organised nine major events in Guwahati, where hundreds of students have performed musical compositions at venues including the ITA Centre in Machkhowa, Rabindra Bhawan, the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium at Kalakshetra and Shilpagram, a press release said.

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