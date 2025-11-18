Bongaigaon: Young musical talent from Abhayapuri shines in AIR’s ‘Chemoniar Sora’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: At just 12 years old, Kristee Sikha Adhikary from Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district has made a remarkable mark in the world of music. She has been selected in the Folk Music and Rabindra Sangeet categories for the prestigious ‘Chemoniar Sora’ programme of All India Radio (AIR), Guwahati.

The audition, held last month at AIR Guwahati, saw Kristee emerge as one of the promising young talents to be featured on the platform, making her family, school, and community immensely proud.

A class VI student, Kristee began her musical journey at a very early age, guided by her parents and mentors. Blessed with a melodious voice and a natural flair for rhythm and emotion, she has already captivated audiences at various cultural events and school programmes.

She is trained in classical music and has mastered genres like Borgeet, Bihu songs, Bhupendra Sangeet, Rabindra Sangeet, Rabha Sangeet, Jyoti Sangeet, Goalparia Lokogeet, Kamrupi Lokogeet, and Biyanam. Her passion and dedication were also recognized in 2024 when she entered the India Book of Records by singing 21 songs continuously for 41 minutes and 34 seconds without any background music.

Kristee’s selection for ‘Chemoniar Sora’ marks a significant milestone in her pursuit of musical excellence. Her performances on AIR are expected to inspire many young music enthusiasts across the region. With her exceptional talent and commitment, Kristee Sikha Adhikary is undoubtedly emerging as a bright star in the musical horizon of Assam.

