Guwahati: Pickleball Carnival And Clinic Concludes Successfully In Arizona Sports Arena

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pickleball Association hosted a vibrant and well-attended Pickleball Carnival and Clinic on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the Arizona Sports Arena in Guwahati.
The event, which aimed to promote the fast-growing sport of pickleball in the region, attracted nearly 100 participants of all ages from different clubs and institutions.
Retd Justice of Gauhati High Court Shri PG Agarwal graced the occasion as Chief Guest where he also played the game and encouraged & motivated the players.
The day began with a comprehensive pickleball clinic designed to introduce newcomers to the sport while also helping seasoned players refine their skills.
The clinic was led by Mr Dilip Mohanty, Director (INDIA) Professional Pickleball Registry and provided attendees with hands-on training, covering the fundamental techniques and strategies of pickleball. Participants ranged from beginners to advanced players, all eager to improve their game and connect with fellow enthusiasts.
Following the clinic, the atmosphere shifted to one of friendly competition as 23 teams participated in a thrilling mini tournament, where the tandem of Arunanshu Borthakur and Riyan Kashyap emerged Winners while Aditya Vikram Kaman & Abyan Zaffar became Finalists.
The matches were fiercely contested, showcasing the players' newly honed skills and the growing enthusiasm for pickleball in Assam. The tournament served as a platform for players of all levels to engage in competitive play while also fostering a sense of community among the participants.
Speaking at the event, a representative from the Assam Pickleball Association expressed their excitement over the turnout and the level of engagement. "We are thrilled to see such a strong interest in pickleball here in Guwahati.
This event was a fantastic opportunity for both new and seasoned players to come together, learn, and compete in a supportive environment. We look forward to organizing more events like this to further promote pickleball across Assam."
The success of the Pickleball Carnival and Clinic reflects the growing popularity of the sport in India and the efforts of the Assam Pickleball Association to nurture local talent and create opportunities for players to develop their skills.
As pickleball continues to gain traction, events like these are crucial in building a strong, connected community of players and fans.
The Assam Pickleball Association extends its gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors who made the event a resounding success. Plans are already underway for future clinics and tournaments to keep the momentum going and to continue promoting the sport across the state and the northeast.
