Guwahati: Pickleball Carnival And Clinic Concludes Successfully In Arizona Sports Arena

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pickleball Association hosted a vibrant and well-attended Pickleball Carnival and Clinic on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the Arizona Sports Arena in Guwahati.

The event, which aimed to promote the fast-growing sport of pickleball in the region, attracted nearly 100 participants of all ages from different clubs and institutions.

Retd Justice of Gauhati High Court Shri PG Agarwal graced the occasion as Chief Guest where he also played the game and encouraged & motivated the players.

The day began with a comprehensive pickleball clinic designed to introduce newcomers to the sport while also helping seasoned players refine their skills.