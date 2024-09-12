Stunning show by Shantipriya Hazarika in North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Promising shuttler of the State Shantipriya Hazarika came out with stunning performance in the North East Zone Inter State Badminton Championship that concluded at the Kanaklata Indoor stadium in the city on Tuesday. Shantipriya altogether won four gold medals in the meet. She collected gold in senior women team event and later bagged three more in junior girls’ team, junior singles and doubles event.

Three women shuttlers of Assam also collected triple crown in the meet and they are Mayuri Barman, Manali Bora and Bhabishya Changmai.

Assam team bagged the best team award in the competition collecting 16 medals including 9 gold.

