Assam: Sivasagar Police issues safety advisory for upcoming picnic season

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: With the arrival of December and the beginning of the annual picnic season, Sivasagar police issued a public advisory urging citizen to follow essential safety guidelines while travelling to picnic and excursion spots. The advisory aims to prevent accidents, ensure road safety, and promote responsible behaviour among travellers during the festive months.

According to the issued guidelines, vehicle drivers must remain completely fit, alert, and sober throughout the journey. Consumption of intoxicants by drivers has been strictly prohibited, considering the safety of all passengers, especially families travelling together.

The police have emphasized the need for thorough vehicle fitness checks before starting the trip. Drivers have been strictly warned against using mobile phones or texting while driving. Overloading of vehicles and carrying excess passengers have also been discouraged to avoid distractions and reduce road risks. Citizens have been advised to gather updated information on weather conditions and the route before travelling. The police have urged the public to avoid night travel and instead plan their journeys during daylight for better visibility and safety.

Furthermore, the Sivasagar Police Department has appealed to the public to adhere to any special instructions or guidelines issued by the local administration regarding picnics during the season.

