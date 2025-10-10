Guwahati: Pipeline burst sparks panic at Ambari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panic gripped the Ambari area of Guwahati on Thursday morning after a major water pipeline burst sent a powerful jet of water several metres into the air, startling residents and disrupting traffic in one of the city’s busiest localities. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as water flooded the road, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to halt or take alternative routes. The incident quickly drew crowds, with videos of the gushing water circulating widely on social media.

Residents voiced frustration over repeated pipeline bursts across Guwahati, questioning the quality of newly installed water lines and the oversight of ongoing construction projects. While early reports suggested the leakage occurred during a testing phase, the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) later issued a clarification. “Regarding a leakage at Ambari today, this is to clarify that our 250 mm diameter pipeline was damaged during other utility department works. Our team closed the valve promptly, and the residual water is flowing out. Rectification work is underway, and water supply will resume after repairs,” the GJB stated.

Officials confirmed that the situation was immediately contained and repair work was prioritized to restore normal water supply by evening.

The incident has once again underscored the urgent need for better coordination between civic and utility agencies, as recurring leaks and infrastructure damages continue to cause inconvenience and safety risks for Guwahati residents.

