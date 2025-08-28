Guwahati: Pipeline leakage triggers waterlogging chaos in Ambari

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A sudden leakage in a water pipeline on Wednesday morning led to severe waterlogging in the Ambari area, throwing traffic out of gear and causing inconvenience to commuters and residents alike. The incident occurred around 11 am, when gushing water flooded the busy streets, sparking chaos in the locality.

In response, the Guwahati Jal Board clarified in a post on X that the leakage was not due to a pipeline burst, but was allegedly caused by activities of another agency, which had installed a temporary pole directly over the commissioned pipeline.

“Our team promptly closed the main valve immediately and presently water has receded,” the board said in its statement, adding that repair work would be undertaken overnight to prevent further disruption.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of Guwahati’s water supply infrastructure, which has faced repeated complaints of leakages and service interruptions in recent months.

