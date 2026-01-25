Guwahati: Platform workers to hold ‘Resolution Week’ seeking legal protection

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Seven organizations representing app-based and platform workers across Assam have jointly announced a “Resolution Week” from January 25 to January 31, 2026, to press for constitutional rights and legal protections for gig workers, including app-based cab drivers, delivery personnel, bike riders, and hospitality service providers.

Addressing the media here, the unions stated that workers engaged in app-based transport and delivery services in Guwahati and other towns of Assam have long been deprived of basic labour rights and social security benefits.

The leaders of the unions demanded that drivers working under app-based cab companies be brought under the ambit of labour laws. They called for the fixation of minimum fares based on fuel prices and operational costs, and sought a complete ban on the commercial use of private vehicles without proper regulation. The organizations also urged the government to enact legislation ensuring social security benefits in line with the needs of cab drivers and other gig workers.

Among other demands, the unions sought free or subsidized parking facilities for cab drivers at airports. They also called for the immediate formulation of clear policy guidelines concerning income security and social protection for gig workers engaged in goods delivery and other platform-based services.

The leaders alleged that although the Central Government has issued guidelines providing health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh for platform workers, the responsibility for implementation lies with the state government, which they claimed has shown little interest in enforcing these measures. They further pointed out that the Transport Workers’ Welfare Scheme adopted by the Assam Government in 2019 has yet to be effectively implemented.

The unions criticized the “one-sided and algorithm-driven policies” of app-based cab companies, saying these have severely affected the livelihoods of workers. “Though we are workers, we are denied recognition as workers. Neither the companies nor the government are willing to grant us that status. We are deprived of minimum wages, social security, regulated working hours, and legal safeguards,” Jogesh Bhattacharjya, Chief Convenor of Asom Mojuri Shramik Union (AMSU) of Kamrup district convening committee said.

They also alleged exploitation through arbitrary fare structures, excessive commission deductions, and sudden blocking of driver IDs without due process. According to the unions, the government’s “indifference and pro-corporate policies” have made their livelihoods increasingly precarious.

Bhattacharjya asserted that their demands are not unreasonable but are linked to the constitutional rights of lakhs of transport and gig workers. Citing past struggles, they referred to the movement of 108 emergency service workers and other labour agitations as examples of how sustained collective action compelled authorities to negotiate and recognize workers’ rights.

